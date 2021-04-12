Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Global COVID-19 vaccine rollout threatened by shortage of vital components
Nigerian Tribune  - Global COVID-19 vaccine rollout threatened by shortage of vital components

14 hours ago
FG begins five million solar power scheme, plans rollout in geopolitical zones The Guardian:
FG begins five million solar power scheme, plans rollout in geopolitical zones
Nigeria Records No New COVID-19 Death, Nine More People Recover Channels Television:
Nigeria Records No New COVID-19 Death, Nine More People Recover
57 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 11 Naija Loaded:
57 New COVID-19 Cases, 9 Discharged And 0 Deaths On April 11
Global COVID-19 Update: 132.3m confirmed cases and 2.8m recorded deaths as of April 5th 2021: The Info Stride:
Global COVID-19 Update: 132.3m confirmed cases and 2.8m recorded deaths as of April 5th 2021:
Africa: Shortage Hampering Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out in Africa The Street Journal:
Africa: Shortage Hampering Covid-19 Vaccine Roll-Out in Africa
FG Plans to Deliver Solar Energy to 25M Nigerians Investor King:
FG Plans to Deliver Solar Energy to 25M Nigerians
Nigeria records no new COVID-19 death, nine more people recover Core TV News:
Nigeria records no new COVID-19 death, nine more people recover


