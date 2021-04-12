Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice
The Guardian
- The Anambra State Government on Monday said plans were underway to commence the deployment of technology to monitor examinations in public schools across the state.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice
Independent:
Anambra Deploys Technology To Tackle Exam Malpractice
News Diary Online:
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice Newsdiaryonline
The Street Journal:
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice
Prompt News:
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice
Top Naija:
Anambra installs technology equipment to tackle exam malpractice
News Breakers:
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice
Anaedo Online:
ANAMBRA: Deployment Of Technology To Fight Exam Malpractice
More Picks
1
I never said anything against Pericoma, it's been long I've been down with this ailment - Comedienne Ada Jesus speaks (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
PDP screening committee fair to all aspirants – Melaye -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
3
PHOTOS: Bola Tinubu Distribute Bags Of Rice To Kano Residents Ahead Of 2023 -
The Genius Media,
12 hours ago
4
Woman allegedly brutalized by men of Anti-Kidnapping unit in Rivers loses pregnancy -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
5
"He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
12 hours ago
6
Yinka Odumakin to be buried April 24 —Family - Punch Newspapers -
The Punch,
14 hours ago
7
'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
10 hours ago
8
Gov Ortom Condoles With Buhari Over Killing Of Officer, 10 Soldiers In Benue Attack -
Independent,
10 hours ago
9
Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice -
The Guardian,
13 hours ago
10
NITDA calls for entries for creativity, innovation challenge Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
13 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...