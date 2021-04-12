Post News
News at a Glance
Iran vows 'revenge' after Israel with help from US attacked it's nuclear site
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Iran has said it will "take revenge" for an attack on an underground nuclear site, allegedly carried out by their eternal enemies, Israel.
According to Iranian officials, the Natanz
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Iran Accuses Israel Of Attacking Natanz Nuclear Site, Vows Revenge
Independent:
Iran Blames Israel For Attack On Natanz Nuclear Site
The Street Journal:
Breaking News Iran vows 'revenge' after Israel with help from US attacked it's nuclear site
TV360 Nigeria:
Iran vows to avenge ‘Israeli’ attack on nuclear site
PM News:
Iranian nuclear plant hit by cyber attack
Global Village Extra:
Iran Blames Israel For Attack On Natanz Nuclear Site, Vows Revenge In 'Due Time' A screen grab from an April 10 videoconference showing views of centrifuges and devices at Iran's Natanz uranium enrichment plant, as well as Iranian President Hassan ...
Instablog 9ja:
Iran has vowed to revenge for an attack on a nuclear site, allegedly carried out by Israel after the site experienced power failure Although Israel has vowed that Iran will never be allowed to produce nuclear weapons, it has not denied nor affirmed ...
See Naija:
Iranian nuclear plant hit by cyber attack
