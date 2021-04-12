Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met
News photo Channels Television  - ﻿   Members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) have asked the Federal Government to honour its agreement with the union.

1 day ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

