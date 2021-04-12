PHOTOS: Bola Tinubu Distribute Bags Of Rice To Kano Residents Ahead Of 2023 The Genius Media - PHOTOS: Bola Tinubu Distribute Bags Of Rice To Kano Residents Ahead Of 2023—The Genius Media Nigeria reports that the national leader of the All progressive congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has began the distribution of food items to residents of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%