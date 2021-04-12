Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian professor wins $2.5 million Bill Gates grant
Premium Times  - The don seeks to research anaemia among pregnant women with her project titled “Intravenous Versus Oral Iron for Iron Deficiency Anaemia in Pregnant Nigerian Women (IVON): a randomised controlled trial.”

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

