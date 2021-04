Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE News Verge - The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested eight suspects over kidnapping along Shengwu-Tunga Maje, Gwagwalada, Kabusa Village and Durumi axis of Abuja. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the FCT, ASP Mariam Yusuf, ...



News Credibility Score: 99%