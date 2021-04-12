Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
PDP SW Congress: Fayose escapes attack as over 150 armed thugs invade hotel
Vanguard News
- As delegates from Oyo State are being accredited for the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) Congress, armed men numbering more than 150 have ...
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Leadership:
PDP S'West Congress: Fayose Escapes Attack As Armed Thugs Invade Hotel
Sahara Reporters:
.@OfficialPDPNig South-West Congress: @GovAyoFayose Allegedly Escapes Attack As Armed Thugs Invade Hotel
Naija Loaded:
PDP SW Congress: Fayose Escapes Attack As Over 150 Armed Thugs Invade Hotel
The Street Journal:
PDP SW Congress: Fayose escapes attack as over 150 armed thugs invade hotel
Nigeria Tunes:
PDP South-West Congress: Fayose Allegedly Escapes Attack As Armed Thugs Invade Hotel
Naija News:
PDP S/West Congress: Over 150 Thugs Invaded My Hotel – Fayose
News Breakers:
PDP SW Congress: Fayose escapes attack as over 150 armed thugs invade hotel
More Picks
1
Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
13 hours ago
3
'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
4
"He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
5
Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met -
Channels Television,
1 day ago
6
PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh -
Oyo Gist,
21 hours ago
8
Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
9
TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions -
Business Day,
23 hours ago
10
Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...