'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Many Nigerians have taken to social media to hail Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh after transforming ten vulnerable single mothers and widows over the

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

   More Picks
1 I never said anything against Pericoma, it's been long I've been down with this ailment - Comedienne Ada Jesus speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 PDP screening committee fair to all aspirants – Melaye - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 PHOTOS: Bola Tinubu Distribute Bags Of Rice To Kano Residents Ahead Of 2023 - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
4 Woman allegedly brutalized by men of Anti-Kidnapping unit in Rivers loses pregnancy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Yinka Odumakin to be buried April 24 —Family - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Gov Ortom Condoles With Buhari Over Killing Of Officer, 10 Soldiers In Benue Attack - Independent, 10 hours ago
9 Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 NITDA calls for entries for creativity, innovation challenge Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
