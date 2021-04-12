Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

REVEALED: Military Releases Photographs, Set To Bury 12 Soldiers Killed In Benue
Sahara Reporters  - The Nigerian military has released the photographs of 11 soldiers and an officer killed by a militia in Bonta community of Konshisha Local Government Area of Benue State.
The bodies of 12 soldiers killed by a local militia in Bonta community of ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

