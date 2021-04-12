Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria seeks global action to break nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism
News photo National Accord  - The Federal Government on Monday called for a well-coordinated international cooperation to tackle the link between drug cartelsand all forms of organised crime. NDLEA Chairman, [...]

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria Seeks Global Action against Drug Trafficking, Terrorism This Day:
Nigeria Seeks Global Action against Drug Trafficking, Terrorism
There are links between drug trafficking and terrorism, says Marwa The Cable:
There are links between drug trafficking and terrorism, says Marwa
Nigeria seeks global action to break nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism News Diary Online:
Nigeria seeks global action to break nexus between drug trafficking and terrorism
FG seeks global action against drug trafficking, terrorism, says Marwa Prompt News:
FG seeks global action against drug trafficking, terrorism, says Marwa
Nigeria seeks international action against drug trafficking, terrorism PM News:
Nigeria seeks international action against drug trafficking, terrorism


   More Picks
1 I never said anything against Pericoma, it's been long I've been down with this ailment - Comedienne Ada Jesus speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 PDP screening committee fair to all aspirants – Melaye - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 PHOTOS: Bola Tinubu Distribute Bags Of Rice To Kano Residents Ahead Of 2023 - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
4 Woman allegedly brutalized by men of Anti-Kidnapping unit in Rivers loses pregnancy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Yinka Odumakin to be buried April 24 —Family - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Gov Ortom Condoles With Buhari Over Killing Of Officer, 10 Soldiers In Benue Attack - Independent, 10 hours ago
9 Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 NITDA calls for entries for creativity, innovation challenge Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info