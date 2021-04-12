Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Naval officer stabs Airforce personnel after catching him in bed with wife
The Nation  -  
A Ghanaian naval officer identified as Leading Seaman Umar Sahid Abubakar is reportedly being detained at Naval Base Sekondi for stabbing one Bernard Ababio, an Airforce personnel for having sex with his wife.
The naval officer with the ...

20 hours ago
