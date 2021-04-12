Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“My Chef For Life” – JJC gushes over his wife, Funke Akindele’s cooking Skillz
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Happily Married Nigerian Actress, Funke Akindele, recently gave her fans on social media some insight on how she prepares special meals for her home as she declared that she loves cooking.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My chef for life - JJC Skillz confesses Funke Akindele’s cooking won him over Legit:
My chef for life - JJC Skillz confesses Funke Akindele’s cooking won him over
JJC Skillz Reveals How Funke Akindele Won His Heart KOKO TV Nigeria:
JJC Skillz Reveals How Funke Akindele Won His Heart
“My Chef For Life” – JJC gushes over his wife, Funke Akindele’s cooking Skillz Naija Parrot:
“My Chef For Life” – JJC gushes over his wife, Funke Akindele’s cooking Skillz
“My Chef for life” – Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz gushes over her culinary skills (Video) Newzandar News:
“My Chef for life” – Funke Akindele’s husband, JJC Skillz gushes over her culinary skills (Video)
"My Chef for life" - Funke Akindele Gist Reel:
"My Chef for life" - Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz gushes over her culinary skills (Video)


   More Picks
1 I never said anything against Pericoma, it's been long I've been down with this ailment - Comedienne Ada Jesus speaks (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 PDP screening committee fair to all aspirants – Melaye - The Punch, 23 hours ago
3 PHOTOS: Bola Tinubu Distribute Bags Of Rice To Kano Residents Ahead Of 2023 - The Genius Media, 12 hours ago
4 Woman allegedly brutalized by men of Anti-Kidnapping unit in Rivers loses pregnancy - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
5 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 12 hours ago
6 Yinka Odumakin to be buried April 24 —Family - Punch Newspapers - The Punch, 14 hours ago
7 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Gov Ortom Condoles With Buhari Over Killing Of Officer, 10 Soldiers In Benue Attack - Independent, 10 hours ago
9 Anambra deploys technology to tackle exam malpractice - The Guardian, 13 hours ago
10 NITDA calls for entries for creativity, innovation challenge Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info