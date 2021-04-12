Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Malami assures judges, judicial workers of enhanced salaries Newsdiaryonline
News photo News Diary Online  -  The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has said that judges and other judicial officers across the country will soon be getting good pay and welfare packages.

