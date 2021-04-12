Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Onyeama: Qatar to Invest $5bn in Nigeria’s Economy
This Day  - Says ambassadorial appointments based on merit By Deji Elumoye The oil-rich state of Qatar is to invest a total of $5 billion in Nigeria’s economy, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Godfrey Onyea…

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Onyeama Announces Qatar Plans To Invest $5 billion In Nigeria’s Economy Biz Watch Nigeria:
Onyeama Announces Qatar Plans To Invest $5 billion In Nigeria’s Economy
Oil-rich Qatar to invest $5bn in Nigeria Ripples Nigeria:
Oil-rich Qatar to invest $5bn in Nigeria
The Citizen:
Qatar plans $5bn investment in Nigeria
Qatar to invest $5bn in Nigeria, says Onyeama Daily Nigerian:
Qatar to invest $5bn in Nigeria, says Onyeama
Qatar To Invest $5bn In Nigeria – Onyeama Economic Confidential:
Qatar To Invest $5bn In Nigeria – Onyeama
Qatar to invest $5bn in Nigeria, says Onyeama The Street Journal:
Qatar to invest $5bn in Nigeria, says Onyeama
Onyeama: Qatar To Invest $5bn In Nigeria Investor King:
Onyeama: Qatar To Invest $5bn In Nigeria's Economy | Investors King
Qatar to Invest $5billion in Nigeria, Says Foreign Minister Onyeama Affairs TV:
Qatar to Invest $5billion in Nigeria, Says Foreign Minister Onyeama


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 13 hours ago
3 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met - Channels Television, 1 day ago
6 PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
8 Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions - Business Day, 23 hours ago
10 Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info