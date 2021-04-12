Post News
News at a Glance
Police arrest 4 people with guns at venue of PDP's South-West Congress
Pulse Nigeria
- The suspects are undergoing investigation after they were arrested on Sunday.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
PDP South-West Congress: Police arrest 4 persons with guns
Premium Times:
PDP South-west Congress: Police arrest four persons with guns
Ripples Nigeria:
PDP CONGRESS: Police arrests four men with gun in Osun
Prompt News:
PDP South-West Congress: Police arrest 4 persons with guns
The News Guru:
PDP South-West Congress: Police arrest 4 persons with guns
The Street Journal:
PDP South-West Congress: Police arrest 4 persons with guns
News Breakers:
PDP South-West Congress: Police arrest 4 persons with guns
Aledeh:
PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 4 As Party Beefs Up Security
More Picks
1
Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
2
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
14 hours ago
3
'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
22 hours ago
4
"He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
5
Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met -
Channels Television,
1 day ago
6
PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
7
Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh -
Oyo Gist,
21 hours ago
8
Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
22 hours ago
9
TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions -
Business Day,
23 hours ago
10
Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
