Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and girlfriend Brenda Song welcome a baby boy







Song gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m. Linda Ikeji Blog - Home Alone actor Macaulay Culkin and former Disney Channel star Brenda Song have welcomed their first child together.Song gave birth to a baby boy on Monday, April 5 at 1:10 p.m.



News Credibility Score: 99%