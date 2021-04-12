Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline
News photo News Diary Online  - Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the peace of God to reign over the nation.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu Urges Nigerians To Intensify Prayers For Peace Independent:
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu Urges Nigerians To Intensify Prayers For Peace
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Prompt News:
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace — NEWSVERGE
Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Pulse Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace
We need prayers to save Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu The Citizen:
We need prayers to save Nigeria, says Sanwo-Olu
Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer PM News:
Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace The Eagle Online:
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace
Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer – Sanwo-Olu The News Guru:
Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer – Sanwo-Olu
Nigeria unstable, needs urgent prayer – Sanwo-Olu cries out Top Naija:
Nigeria unstable, needs urgent prayer – Sanwo-Olu cries out
Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer See Naija:
Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria is shaking, we need prayer


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met - Channels Television, 1 day ago
6 PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
8 Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions - Business Day, 23 hours ago
10 Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info