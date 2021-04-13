Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Lagos Police denies reports of releasing man arrested over the death of his pregnant wife +see exclusive photos of the man in police custody this night
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, has denied reports making the rounds that the police have released Anthony Ikpeama, pictured above, who was earlier today
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Premium Times:
Police arrest man for beating pregnant wife to death
Naija Loaded:
Lagos Police Arrest Man Over The Death Of His Pregnant Wife (Read Full Details)
Information Nigeria:
Lagos police arrest man over the death of his pregnant wife
Gist 36:
Nigerian Man Allegedly Beats His Pregnant Wife to Death In Lagos (Photos)
Salone:
PICS – Nigerian Man Allegedly Beats His Pregnant Wife to Death In Lagos
Digest Naija:
Lagos state police command arrests Anthony Ikpeama over the death of his pregnant wife
GL Trends:
Nigerian Man Allegedly Beats His Pregnant Wife to Death In Lagos (Photos)
Tori News:
Nigerian Man Allegedly Beats His Pregnant Wife to Death In Lagos (Photos)
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
3
Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State -
The Street Journal,
14 hours ago
4
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January -
247 U Reports,
11 hours ago
9
ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
