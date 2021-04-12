Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Invite Past Military Chiefs To Explain Arms Procurement, COAS Tells Reps
News photo Leadership  - By ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja The chief of army staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru has said that past army chiefs should be invited to explain arms procurement made during their tenure.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

