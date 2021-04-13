Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has recorded 44 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 163,837.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 The Guardian:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837
Nigeria records 44 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1 death AIT:
Nigeria records 44 new confirmed Covid-19 cases, 1 death
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 COVID-19 – The Sun Nigeria The Sun:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 COVID-19 – The Sun Nigeria
COVID-19: Nigeria announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837
B.C. confirms 3,289 new cases of COVID-19, for total of 112,829 Chido Onumah Blog:
B.C. confirms 3,289 new cases of COVID-19, for total of 112,829
Nigeria records 44 new cases of COVID-19 TVC News:
Nigeria records 44 new cases of COVID-19
Nigeria Records 44 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 163,837 The Nigeria Lawyer:
Nigeria Records 44 New COVID-19 Infections, Total Now 163,837
NCDC records 44 new Covid-19 infections, 163,837 total cases National Accord:
NCDC records 44 new Covid-19 infections, 163,837 total cases
NCDC announces 44 new COVID-19 cases, total now 163, 837 Pulse Nigeria:
NCDC announces 44 new COVID-19 cases, total now 163, 837
Nigeria records 44 new COVID 19 infections, infection tally rises to 163,837 TV360 Nigeria:
Nigeria records 44 new COVID 19 infections, infection tally rises to 163,837
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 The Street Journal:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 News Diary Online:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837
COVID-19: NCDC announces new cases, total now 163,837 The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: NCDC announces new cases, total now 163,837
Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 Online Nigeria:
Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837
Nigeria Records 44 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections... Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 44 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections...
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837 Maritime First Newspaper:
COVID-19: NCDC announces 44 new cases, total now 163, 837
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 163,837 With 44 New Infections Aledeh:
Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 163,837 With 44 New Infections
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 44 New Cases, Total Now 163,837 Mojidelano:
COVID-19: NCDC Announces 44 New Cases, Total Now 163,837
NCDC Records 57 COVID-19 New Infections Western Post News:
NCDC Records 57 COVID-19 New Infections


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info