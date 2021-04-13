Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why the courts are locked…
News photo Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Why the courts are locked…

The past one week has been very challenging for judges, lawyers and litigants alike, as the court system became paralysed all over the nation, due to the ongoing industrial action by the ...

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Courts Across The Country Have Been Locked For A Week. Here’s Why?
Why The Courts Are Locked, By Ebun Olu Sahara Reporters:
Why The Courts Are Locked, By Ebun Olu
Why The Courts Are Locked… The Nigeria Lawyer:
Why The Courts Are Locked…
Why the courts are locked PM News:
Why the courts are locked
Why the courts are locked, By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN The News:
Why the courts are locked, By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, SAN
Opinion (13/4/2021): Why The Courts Are Locked – By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa Yes International! Magazine:
Opinion (13/4/2021): Why The Courts Are Locked – By Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info