Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ballot should decide winners of elections not courts, says Jonathan » NEWS
News photo Within Nigeria  - Goodluck Jonathan, Nigeria ex-President has stated that courts should not decide winners of elections but only the ballot.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ballot Should Decide Winners Of Elections, Not Court – Jonathan Leadership:
Ballot Should Decide Winners Of Elections, Not Court – Jonathan
Ballot, not courts should decide election winners, says Jonathan Vanguard News:
Ballot, not courts should decide election winners, says Jonathan
Ballot, not courts, should determine election winners - Jonathan Premium Times:
Ballot, not courts, should determine election winners - Jonathan
Ballot, not courts should decide election winners, says Jonathan The Street Journal:
Ballot, not courts should decide election winners, says Jonathan
Why ballot papers, not courts should decide election winners in Nigeria - Jonathan The News Guru:
Why ballot papers, not courts should decide election winners in Nigeria - Jonathan
Why court must not determine winners of elections – Jonathan Online Nigeria:
Why court must not determine winners of elections – Jonathan


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met - Channels Television, 1 day ago
6 PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
8 Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions - Business Day, 23 hours ago
10 Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info