Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


WOW !!!: Nigerian Singer,Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How To Do Palliative Dance (Video)
Salone  - Popular Nigerian musician, Davido has been spotted teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma how to do the Palliative dance moves during an event.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 30%

 Additional Sources

Moment Davido tutored Fuji Maestro, Pasuma on how to do the palliative dance (Video) Gist Reel:
Moment Davido tutored Fuji Maestro, Pasuma on how to do the palliative dance (Video)
Moment Davido tutored Fuji Maestro, Pasuma on how to do the palliative dance (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Moment Davido tutored Fuji Maestro, Pasuma on how to do the palliative dance (Video) » Newzandar News
Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How to do Palliative Dance (Video) Online Nigeria:
Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How to do Palliative Dance (Video)
Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How to do Palliative Dance (Video) Gist 36:
Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How to do Palliative Dance (Video)
Davido Na Bad Influence’ -Reactions As Davido Teaches Pasuma How To Do The Palliative Dance [VIDEO] FL Vibe:
Davido Na Bad Influence’ -Reactions As Davido Teaches Pasuma How To Do The Palliative Dance [VIDEO]
Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How to do Palliative Dance (Video) Tori News:
Davido Spotted Teaching Fuji Maestro, Pasuma How to do Palliative Dance (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met - Channels Television, 1 day ago
6 PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
8 Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions - Business Day, 23 hours ago
10 Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info