Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State
The Street Journal  - The Streetjournal Magazine is an online investigating media house that specializes on systematic, serious crimes, political corruption or corporate wrongdoing.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

My govt not elected to pay salaries alone —el-Rufai Nigerian Tribune:
My govt not elected to pay salaries alone —el-Rufai
Channels Television:
Why My Govt Is Sacking Kaduna Public Workers – El-Rufai
Kaduna explains why govt sacks workers Vanguard News:
Kaduna explains why govt sacks workers
Why My Govt Is Sacking Kaduna Public Workers – El-Rufai Information Nigeria:
Why My Govt Is Sacking Kaduna Public Workers – El-Rufai
Sack of 4000 workers: I wasn The News Guru:
Sack of 4000 workers: I wasn't elected to pay salaries - El-Rufai
I Was Elected To Develop Kaduna Not Just To Pay Salaries – El-Rufai News Break:
I Was Elected To Develop Kaduna Not Just To Pay Salaries – El-Rufai
I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries, Says El-Rufai The Nigeria Lawyer:
I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries, Says El-Rufai
Gov. El-Rufai: I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries Thread 👇👇 The Breaking Times:
Gov. El-Rufai: I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries Thread 👇👇
Mass disengagement of Kaduna workers painful but necessary – El-Rufai Daily Nigerian:
Mass disengagement of Kaduna workers painful but necessary – El-Rufai
El-Rufai: Govt does not exist to pay only salaries, defends workers sack PM News:
El-Rufai: Govt does not exist to pay only salaries, defends workers sack
My government not elected to pay salaries alone — Gov El -Rufai Instablog 9ja:
My government not elected to pay salaries alone — Gov El -Rufai
Is This True? ‘I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries’ – Gov El-Rufai Justifies Sacking Thousands Of Kaduna Workers [SEE WHY] AY Naija NG:
Is This True? ‘I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries’ – Gov El-Rufai Justifies Sacking Thousands Of Kaduna Workers [SEE WHY]
I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries Only - El-Rufai Naija News:
I Was Not Elected To Pay Salaries Only - El-Rufai
Kaduna explains why govt sacks workers News Breakers:
Kaduna explains why govt sacks workers


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info