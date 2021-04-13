Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Rita Edochie followers drag her for laying curses on them for not forgiving Ada Jesus on time (Video)
Gist Reel  - Rita Edochie took to her account to lay curses on those who lay insults on her for not being forgiving towards comedian, Ada Jesus on time.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actress Rita Edochie blasts people dragging her over Ada Jesus Legit:
Actress Rita Edochie blasts people dragging her over Ada Jesus' issue
Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving Ada Jesus The Info NG:
Actress, Rita Edochie places huge curse on everyone dragging for not forgiving Ada Jesus
Nollywood’s Rita Edochie Curses Critics Of Her Role In Ada Jesus Saga The Will:
Nollywood’s Rita Edochie Curses Critics Of Her Role In Ada Jesus Saga
Prophet Odumeje vowed never to forgive Ada Jesus after she was brought to his church to beg for forgiveness for accusing him of staging fake miracles. Lailas News:
Prophet Odumeje vowed never to forgive Ada Jesus after she was brought to his church to beg for forgiveness for accusing him of staging fake miracles.
Salone:
UPDATE – Prophet Odumeje and Actress Rita Edochie vow never to forgive comedienne Ada Jesus after her family brought her to his church to beg for forgiveness (video)
Rita Edochie Bows To Pressure - Finally Forgives Ada Jesus (Video) Luci Post:
Rita Edochie Bows To Pressure - Finally Forgives Ada Jesus (Video)
Rita Edochie followers drag her for laying curses on them for not forgiving Ada Jesus on time (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Rita Edochie followers drag her for laying curses on them for not forgiving Ada Jesus on time (Video) » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info