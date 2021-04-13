Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe's son arrested for theft
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Russell Goreraza, Former Zimbabwean First Lady Grace Mugabe's son has been arrested for alleged theft of a mining equipment.

 

Russell who is Grace's son from her

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

International News Former Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe The Street Journal:
International News Former Zimbabwean first lady, Grace Mugabe's son arrested for theft
Former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Instablog 9ja:
Former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe's son has been arrested for alleged theft of a mining equipment.
Son Of Ex-Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Arrested And Dragged To Court For Theft Kanyi Daily:
Son Of Ex-Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Arrested And Dragged To Court For Theft
Son Of Ex-Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Arrested And Dragged To Court For Theft Online Nigeria:
Son Of Ex-Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Arrested And Dragged To Court For Theft
Former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Global Village Extra:
Former Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe's Son Arrested Grace Mugabe’s son, Russell Goreraza, has been arrested for alleged theft of mine equipment.
Russell Goreraza, Son Of Ex-Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Arraigned For Theft Tori News:
Russell Goreraza, Son Of Ex-Zimbabwean First Lady, Grace Mugabe Arraigned For Theft


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info