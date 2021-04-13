Buhari reappoints Prof. Ekele as CMD UATH Daily Post - President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the reappointment of Prof. Bissallah Ahmed Ekele, as the Chief Medical Director (CMD) of the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Gwagwalada, Abuja. A statement issued to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ...



News Credibility Score: 99%