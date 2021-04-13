Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Body camera video shows moment a female police officer shot and killed Daunte Wright, 20-year-old black man in Minnesota
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A police body camera captured the moment a female police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old black man during a weekend traffic stop near Minneapolis. 


Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Bla

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
Officer In Minneapolis Shooting Mistook Handgun For Taser –  Police
Daunte Wright: Police Kills 20 Year Old, Says Officer Mistook The Gun For A Taser KOKO TV Nigeria:
Daunte Wright: Police Kills 20 Year Old, Says Officer Mistook The Gun For A Taser
Naija Diary:
Female Police Officer Shot And Killed Daunte Wright, a 20-Year-Old Black Man In Minnesota (Video)
Daunte Wright Shooting: Officer Says She Talk Glitz:
Daunte Wright Shooting: Officer Says She 'Mistook Gun For Taser'
Officer Who Accidentally Shot Daunte Wright Identified The female police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday has been identified by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Kim Potter. Potter is a 26- .. Global Village Extra:
Officer Who Accidentally Shot Daunte Wright Identified The female police officer who fatally shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright during a traffic stop on Sunday has been identified by Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension as Kim Potter. Potter is a 26- ..
Shocking Body Camera Video Shows Moment Female Police Officer Shot And Killed 20-year-old Black Man, Daunte Wright Tori News:
Shocking Body Camera Video Shows Moment Female Police Officer Shot And Killed 20-year-old Black Man, Daunte Wright


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met - Channels Television, 1 day ago
6 PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
8 Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions - Business Day, 23 hours ago
10 Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info