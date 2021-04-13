Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ighalo names the EPL clubs he snubbed after leaving Man Utd
News photo Daily Post  - Nigerian striker, Odion Ighalo, has claimed he rejected offers from West Ham and West Brom, to keep him in the Premier League. The 31-year-old also revealed he snubbed Tottenham Hotspur before signing for Manchester United. Ighalo completed a dream ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

