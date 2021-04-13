Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


6-year-old girl whose genitals were mutilated by ritualists in Bauchi recovers after successful reconstructive surgery
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The 6-year-old-girl, Hawa’u, whose genitals were mutilated by ritual suspect in Jama’are Local Government Area of Bauchi State has been discharged from hospital after undergo

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bauchi: 6-year-old mutilated by ritualists on genitals, returns from hospital healthy Daily Post:
Bauchi: 6-year-old mutilated by ritualists on genitals, returns from hospital healthy
6-year-old whose genital was mutilated, discharged from hospital, reunites with parents Nigerian Tribune:
6-year-old whose genital was mutilated, discharged from hospital, reunites with parents
6-year-old girl whose genital was mutilated by ritualists returns home Lailas News:
6-year-old girl whose genital was mutilated by ritualists returns home
6-year-old whose genital mutilated by ritualists returns from hospital healthy Within Nigeria:
6-year-old whose genital mutilated by ritualists returns from hospital healthy
Ladun Liadi Blog:
6-year-girl whose genital was mutilated in Bauchi recovers, discharged from hospital
Update: 6-year-old Girl Whose Genital Was Mutilated By Ritualists Returns Home Tori News:
Update: 6-year-old Girl Whose Genital Was Mutilated By Ritualists Returns Home


   More Picks
1 Nigerian man arrested in South Africa for allegedly selling drugs to schoolchildren - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
2 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 14 hours ago
3 'This is huge' Nigerians react as Tonto Dikeh transforms 10 vulnerable single mothers and widows - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 22 hours ago
4 "He didn't impact me the same way DMX did" Dancer, Kaffy responds to Samklef's post about actor Bruno Iwuoha not being mourned by Nigerians as much as they mourned DMX - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
5 Doctors Threaten To Resume Strike In Four Weeks If Demands Are Not Met - Channels Television, 1 day ago
6 PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
7 Photos as Princes Williams and Harry pay tribute to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh - Oyo Gist, 21 hours ago
8 Police arrest 8 suspects over kidnapping in FCT — NEWSVERGE - News Verge, 22 hours ago
9 TAJBank deploys NQR Solution to ease customers’ transactions - Business Day, 23 hours ago
10 Speaking in tongues won?t replace the apology you owe people in English - Singer Timi Dakolo - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info