Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Yinka Odumakin’s family announces three-day burial plan for late activist
Daily Times  - The funeral rites for the late spokesperson of Afenifere, Mr Yinka Odumakin, starts on Thursday 22nd through Friday 23rd and Saturday 24th April 2021, a period of three days.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Family announces date for Yinka Odumakin’s burial Premium Times:
Family announces date for Yinka Odumakin’s burial
Family releases details of Yinka Odumakin The News Guru:
Family releases details of Yinka Odumakin's burial
Burial Programme For Yinka Odumakin Released The Will:
Burial Programme For Yinka Odumakin Released
Family announces burial arrangements for Yinka Odumakin Republican Nigeria:
Family announces burial arrangements for Yinka Odumakin
Family releases date for Odumakin burial rites Online Nigeria:
Family releases date for Odumakin burial rites
Family Announces Yinka Odumakin Tori News:
Family Announces Yinka Odumakin's Burial Arrangements


   More Picks
1 Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
2 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
10 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info