Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Popular gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey has taken to social media to appreciate God as he celebrates his 8th wedding anniversary.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video) Yaba Left Online:
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video)
Nathaniel Bassey, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary PM News:
Nathaniel Bassey, wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah Oyo Gist:
Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video) Gist Reel:
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video)
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video) » Newzandar News
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey And Wife Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary (Video) iBrand TV:
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey And Wife Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary (Video)
Nathaniel Bassey and Wife Celebrates 8th wedding Anniversary Gist Lovers:
Nathaniel Bassey and Wife Celebrates 8th wedding Anniversary
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video) Naija Parrot:
Gospel singer, Nathaniel Bassey celebrates 8th wedding anniversary with his wife, Sarah (Video)
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Sarah (Video) Gist 36:
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Sarah (Video)
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary Digest Naija:
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Sarah (Video) Tori News:
Gospel Singer, Nathaniel Bassey Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary With His Wife, Sarah (Video)


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info