Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“Thank You For Being Such An Inspiration To Everyone” – Waje Celebrates Fellow Singer, Omawumi On Her Birthday
News photo Naija Diary  - Nigerian singer, Waje has sent a heart-melting note to her friend and fellow singer, Omawumi as she clocks a year older today.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Singer Omawumi celebrates 39th birthday The Punch:
Singer Omawumi celebrates 39th birthday
Waje celebrates fellow singer, Omawumi with heartwarming note on her birthday » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Waje celebrates fellow singer, Omawumi with heartwarming note on her birthday » Newzandar News
Waje celebrates fellow singer, Omawumi with heartwarming note on her birthday Gist Reel:
Waje celebrates fellow singer, Omawumi with heartwarming note on her birthday
Waje celebrates music BFF, Omawumi with a lovely note on her birthday » Mp3 Bullet:
Waje celebrates music BFF, Omawumi with a lovely note on her birthday »
Singer Omawumi Celebrates 39th Birthday Infotrust News:
Singer Omawumi Celebrates 39th Birthday
Waje pens heartfelt note to Omawumi on her birthday Kemi Filani Blog:
Waje pens heartfelt note to Omawumi on her birthday


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info