Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja
The Punch
- PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose
The Nation:
Gunshots, pandemonium rock S’West PDP congress
Naija Loaded:
Why We Overlooked Over-Voting At PDP South West Congress – Fayose
Ripples Nigeria:
At last Fayose accepts Makinde as PDP leader in South-West
PM News:
Why we overlooked over-voting at PDP Southwest Congress – Fayose
The Street Journal:
PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose
The Will:
Makinde Is My Leader, Fayose Admits
Global Village Extra:
Fayose Publicly Acknowledges Seyi Makinde As PDP Leader BY Oluwatosin Ajayi IBADAN(GVE)- Ex-Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has acknowledged that the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is the leader of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in ...
See Naija:
Why we overlooked over-voting at PDP Southwest Congress – Fayose
Naija News:
Makinde: There Was Over-Voting In PDP Southwest Congress – Fayose
Online Nigeria:
Why we overlooked over-voting at PDP Southwest Congress – Fayose
News Breakers:
PDP: Makinde is Southwest leader — Fayose
Kemi Filani Blog:
Makinde is PDP’s leader – Fayose
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
3
Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State -
The Street Journal,
14 hours ago
4
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January -
247 U Reports,
11 hours ago
9
ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...