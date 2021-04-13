Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Gunmen, again, kidnap three women on Ibadan/Ijebu-Ode road
News photo The Eagle Online  - The gunmen were said to have emerged from the bush around Onipe community about 8:20a.m. on Monday morning. They fired warning shots into the air before taking their victims away.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road Vanguard News:
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road
Police Confirm Allbduction Of 3 On Ijebu-Ode- Ibadan Road Independent:
Police Confirm Allbduction Of 3 On Ijebu-Ode- Ibadan Road
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road The Street Journal:
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode- Ibadan Road Prompt News:
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode- Ibadan Road
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road Pulse Nigeria:
Police confirm abduction of 3 on Ijebu-Ode-Ibadan Road
Gunmen Abducts On Ijebu-Ode Ibadan Road - Police Confirms Naija News:
Gunmen Abducts On Ijebu-Ode Ibadan Road - Police Confirms


   More Picks
1 Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
2 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
10 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info