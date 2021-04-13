Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Ondo State Government has filed a petition against its immediate past Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, for reportedly refusing to return his official vehicles.

1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
