Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Vanguard News
4
Daily Post
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
This Day
11
Sahara Reporters
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The Ondo State Government has filed a petition against its immediate past Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi, for reportedly refusing to return his official vehicles.
7 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Ondo drags ex-Deputy Gov to police over unreturned vehicles @ODSGNigeria
My Celebrity & I:
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles
PM News:
Ondo reports ex-deputy governor Agboola Ajayi to police
The News Guru:
Ondo petitions police over refusal of ex-deputy governor to return officials vehicles
The Street Journal:
Akeredolu petitions police over former deputy gov’s refusal to return govt vehicles
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Ondo drags ex-Deputy Gov to police over unreturned vehicles
The Point:
Withheld vehicles: Ondo accuses ex-Deputy Gov of stealing, drags him to Police
Online Nigeria:
Ondo Government Files Petition Against Former Deputy Governor Over Unreturned Vehicles
Newzandar News:
Ondo Government Fights With Former Deputy Governor Over Unreturned Vehicles In His Possession » Newzandar News
Global Village Extra:
Ondo Drags Former Deputy To Police Over Unreturned Cars IBADAN(GVE)- Ondo State Government has petitioned the Nigerian police over the refusal of the immediate past Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi to return official vehicles.
Gist 36:
Ondo Government Files Petition Against Former Deputy Governor Over Unreturned Vehicles
National Daily:
Ondo drags ex-Deputy Gov to police over unreturned vehicles
Tori News:
Ondo Government Files Petition Against Former Deputy Governor Over Unreturned Vehicles
More Picks
1
Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
2
Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC -
National Accord,
16 hours ago
3
Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State -
The Street Journal,
14 hours ago
4
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
5
PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
6
Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline -
News Diary Online,
23 hours ago
7
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
11 hours ago
8
NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January -
247 U Reports,
11 hours ago
9
ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
11 hours ago
10
Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...