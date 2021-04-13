Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


High mortality to launch Nat'l Emergency Medical Service, Ambulance System -Minister
News photo Vanguard News  - ABUJA--THE federal government, Tuesday, said it was poised to launch what it called the "National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulanc

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Cable:
FG to introduce emergency ambulance services
Nigeria to introduce emergency medical, ambulance services – Official Premium Times:
Nigeria to introduce emergency medical, ambulance services – Official
Nigerian govt to introduce emergency ambulance services Daily Nigerian:
Nigerian govt to introduce emergency ambulance services
FG to introduce emergency medical, ambulance services Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
FG to introduce emergency medical, ambulance services Newsdiaryonline
Breaking News FG set to introduce emergency health, ambulance services to curb high mortality The Street Journal:
Breaking News FG set to introduce emergency health, ambulance services to curb high mortality
FG to introduce emergency medical, ambulance services Prompt News:
FG to introduce emergency medical, ambulance services
FG to introduce emergency ambulance services Within Nigeria:
FG to introduce emergency ambulance services


   More Picks
1 Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
2 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
10 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info