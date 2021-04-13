Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu has stated that if religion was something good, "Western invaders" wouldn't have brought it to us.

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Ugezu: Western invaders wouldn The Cable:
Ugezu: Western invaders wouldn't have brought religion to Africa if it's beneficial
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn Yaba Left Online:
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
If Religion Was Good, Whites Wouldn’t Have Brought It – Director Ugezu KOKO TV Nigeria:
If Religion Was Good, Whites Wouldn’t Have Brought It – Director Ugezu
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn Lailas News:
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn’t have brought it to us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu Naija Parrot:
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn’t have brought it to us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu
If Religion Was Something Good The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu Naija on Point:
If Religion Was Something Good The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu
"If religion was meant to better our lives, the Western invaders wouldn Gist Reel:
"If religion was meant to better our lives, the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us" - Actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu
If religion was something good, the White wouldn’t have brought it to us in Africa — Actor Ugezu Instablog 9ja:
If religion was something good, the White wouldn’t have brought it to us in Africa — Actor Ugezu
“If Religion Was Something Good, The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us” Gist 36:
“If Religion Was Something Good, The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us”
If Religion Was Something Good The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu Newzandar News:
If Religion Was Something Good The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu
"If Religion Was Something Good, The Western Invaders Wouldn Tori News:
"If Religion Was Something Good, The Western Invaders Wouldn't Have Brought It To Us" - Actor Ugezu Ugezu


   More Picks
1 Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
2 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
10 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info