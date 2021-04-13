Post News
News at a Glance
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Nollywood actor, Ugezu Ugezu has stated that if religion was something good, "Western invaders" wouldn't have brought it to us.
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Cable:
Ugezu: Western invaders wouldn't have brought religion to Africa if it's beneficial
Yaba Left Online:
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
KOKO TV Nigeria:
If Religion Was Good, Whites Wouldn’t Have Brought It – Director Ugezu
Lailas News:
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
Naija Parrot:
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn’t have brought it to us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu
Naija on Point:
If Religion Was Something Good The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu
Gist Reel:
"If religion was meant to better our lives, the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us" - Actor, Ugezu J. Ugezu
Instablog 9ja:
If religion was something good, the White wouldn’t have brought it to us in Africa — Actor Ugezu
Gist 36:
“If Religion Was Something Good, The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us”
Newzandar News:
If Religion Was Something Good The Western Invaders Wouldn’t Have Brought It To Us – Actor Ugezu Ugezu
Tori News:
"If Religion Was Something Good, The Western Invaders Wouldn't Have Brought It To Us" - Actor Ugezu Ugezu
More Picks
1
Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan -
Naija Loaded,
17 hours ago
2
Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
3
Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers -
The Nation,
19 hours ago
4
Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State -
The Street Journal,
22 hours ago
5
Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars -
The Guardian,
9 hours ago
6
If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
7
RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja -
Naija Loaded,
16 hours ago
8
Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
19 hours ago
9
NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January -
247 U Reports,
19 hours ago
10
ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
