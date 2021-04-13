Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Why Nigeria, France Bilateral Trade Dropped To $2.3bn – French Minister
News photo Leadership  - By Jonathan Nda-Isaiah French Minister in charge of Foreign Trade and Attractiveness, Franck Riester, has explained reasons why France and Nigeria’s bilateral trade dropped to $2.3billion in 2020.

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria-France bilateral trade hits $6.8bn between 2019, 2020 Nigerian Tribune:
Nigeria-France bilateral trade hits $6.8bn between 2019, 2020
COVID-19: Nigeria-France trade volume drops by $2.2bn in 2020 Daily Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria-France trade volume drops by $2.2bn in 2020
France-Nigeria bilateral trade drops by $2.2 billion in 2020 – Official Premium Times:
France-Nigeria bilateral trade drops by $2.2 billion in 2020 – Official
COVID-19: Nigeria, France bilateral trade shrank to $2.3bn due The Sun:
COVID-19: Nigeria, France bilateral trade shrank to $2.3bn due
Franco-Nigeria bilateral trade drops by $2.2bn – French Minister The News Guru:
Franco-Nigeria bilateral trade drops by $2.2bn – French Minister
Franco-Nigeria bilateral trade drops by $2.2b in 2020 — French Minister Daily Nigerian:
Franco-Nigeria bilateral trade drops by $2.2b in 2020 — French Minister


   More Picks
1 Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
2 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
10 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info