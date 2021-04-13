Post News
News at a Glance
National Sports Festival: Team Ogun assault referee and their opponents after being defeated by Team Lagos in boxing tournament (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A chaotic scene was recorded at the ongoing National Sports Festival taking place in Edo, as Team Ogun attacked the referee and their opponents after being defeated by Team Lagos in
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Ripples Nigeria:
Team Ogun attacks officials after unexpected defeat at Sports festival
TVC News:
Video: Team Ogun allegedly disrupts boxing event at National Sports Festival
Lailas News:
National Sports Festival: Team Ogun assault referee after being defeated by Team Lagos in boxing tournament (video)
Gist Reel:
Team Ogun attacked the referee and other opponents after being defeated by team Lagos in a boxing tournament in Edo state
Instablog 9ja:
National Sports Festival: Team Ogun run amok, beat referee and their opponents after losing a boxing match to Team Lagos in Edo State
