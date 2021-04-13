Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NBA Threatens Protest In Support Of Financial Autonomy
Independent  - The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ikeja branch, has threatened to join the ongoing strike embarked upon by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN). The association said their plan to join the striking judiciary workers was in support of JUSUN’s ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy Vanguard News:
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy
NBA threatens protest in support of JUSUN’s strike The Nation:
NBA threatens protest in support of JUSUN’s strike
JUSUN Strike: NBA Threatens To Embark On Mass Protest Leadership:
JUSUN Strike: NBA Threatens To Embark On Mass Protest
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy The News Guru:
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy Prompt News:
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy The Street Journal:
NBA threatens protest in support of financial autonomy
NBA May Join JUSUN Strike The New Diplomat:
NBA May Join JUSUN Strike


   More Picks
1 All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
5 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 11 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info