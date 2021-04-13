Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder
News photo Chido Onumah Blog  - A Burkina Faso court charged former President Blaise Compaore in absentia on Tuesday in connection with the 1987 murder of then-President Thomas Sankara, one of the most infamous killings in Africa's post-independence history.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

