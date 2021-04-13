Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ex-SARS operative denied asylum in Canada for 'contributing' to police brutality
News photo The Cable  - A federal court in Ottawa, Canada, has refused an application by Olushola Wazzi Popoola, a Nigerian seeking to reside in Canada...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Canada rejects ex-SARS operative The Punch:
Canada rejects ex-SARS operative's application for asylum
Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application For Asylum Over Atrocities Of Defunct @PoliceNG Unit Sahara Reporters:
Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application For Asylum Over Atrocities Of Defunct @PoliceNG Unit
You Can’t Hide Here, Canada Turns Ex-SARS Operative Back News Break:
You Can’t Hide Here, Canada Turns Ex-SARS Operative Back
Ex-SARS operative denied asylum in Canada for ‘contributing’ to police brutality Nigerian Eye:
Ex-SARS operative denied asylum in Canada for ‘contributing’ to police brutality
Canadian court denies ex SARs operative asylum The Street Journal:
Canadian court denies ex SARs operative asylum
Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application for Asylum Gist 36:
Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application for Asylum
Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative Tori News:
Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative's Application for Asylum


   More Picks
1 Nigeria records 44 new COVID-19 infections, total now 163,837 - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
2 Lagos, 7th fastest growing city globally, Nigeria’s highest IGR – NIPC - National Accord, 16 hours ago
3 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 14 hours ago
4 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
5 PDP congress: Fayose alleges over-voting, Makinde congratulates Arapaja - The Punch, 10 hours ago
6 Ramadan: Sanwo-Olu urges Nigerians to intensify prayers for peace Newsdiaryonline - News Diary Online, 23 hours ago
7 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 11 hours ago
8 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 11 hours ago
9 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Ramadan: Exercise patience, tolerance, reject divisive voices, Buhari urges Nigerians - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info