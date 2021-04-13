Post News
News at a Glance
Europa League: Arsenal receive double boost ahead of Slavia Prague second leg
Daily Post
- Arsenal has been uplifted with news that Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli should be fit to play against Slavia Prague in Thursday's Europa League tie.
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Complete Sports:
Olayinka Targets Europa League Semi-Final Ticket With Slavia Prague
Legit:
Bukayo Saka, Smith Rowe fit for Arsenal's Europa League tie vs Slavia Prague
The Nation:
Olayinka dreams Europa League semi-final spot with Slavia Prague
The Guardian:
Arteta wants Arsenal's stars to deliver in Europa League
The Punch:
Slavia Prague's Kudela gets 10-match ban for racism
The Street Journal:
Arteta wants Arsenal's stars to deliver in Europa League
See Naija:
Europa League: Arsenal receive double boost ahead of Slavia Prague second leg
Newzandar News:
Europa League: Arsenal receive double boost ahead of Slavia Prague second leg » Newzandar News
More Picks
1
3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 day ago
2
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
6 hours ago
3
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
17 hours ago
4
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
11 hours ago
5
UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details -
Motherhood In-Style,
20 hours ago
6
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar -
Daily Post,
21 hours ago
7
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
4 hours ago
8
Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder -
Chido Onumah Blog,
1 day ago
9
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
10
Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News -
Kemi Filani Blog,
21 hours ago
