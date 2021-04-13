Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023, says Igbo-born lawmaker
Legit  - Honourable Jude Idimogu from Imo state declared that the southeast is not ready to produce the next president even as he endorsed the candidacy of Bola Tinubu.

22 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker Vanguard News:
Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker
Igbo not ready for president, says lawmaker The Nation:
Igbo not ready for president, says lawmaker
South-East not ready for president —Lagos lawmaker, Idimogu Ripples Nigeria:
South-East not ready for president —Lagos lawmaker, Idimogu
Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker The Street Journal:
Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker
Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker News Breakers:
Southeast not ready for presidency in 2023 — Idimogu, Lagos Lawmaker


   More Picks
1 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 day ago
2 "If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu - Yaba Left Online, 6 hours ago
3 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 17 hours ago
4 Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
5 UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details - Motherhood In-Style, 20 hours ago
6 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
7 Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
8 Former Burkina Faso leader Compaore charged in predecessor Sankara's murder - Chido Onumah Blog, 1 day ago
9 Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
10 Nollywood actress, Biola Adebayo shares story of how she hawked bread to earn a living - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info