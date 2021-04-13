Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar
News photo Daily Post  - The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has found eight decomposed bodies on the outskirts of Calabar. DAILY POST earlier reported the development.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NSCDC Discovers 8 Decomposed Bodies In Calabar Independent:
NSCDC Discovers 8 Decomposed Bodies In Calabar
How NSCDC confirmed the discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar Top Naija:
How NSCDC confirmed the discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar
NSCDC discovers 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar Prompt News:
NSCDC discovers 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar
NSCDC discovers eight decomposed bodies in Calabar The Eagle Online:
NSCDC discovers eight decomposed bodies in Calabar
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar The Dabigal Blog:
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar » Newzandar News
NSCDC discovers eight decomposed bodies in Calabar Within Nigeria:
NSCDC discovers eight decomposed bodies in Calabar


   More Picks
1 Pray For Peace, Security – Makinde Charges Muslims On How To Make The Best Of Ramadan - Naija Loaded, 17 hours ago
2 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 15 hours ago
3 Why FG alone can’t crash cooking gas price – Marketers - The Nation, 19 hours ago
4 Breaking News El-Rufai gives reason for massive disengagement of workers in Kaduna State - The Street Journal, 22 hours ago
5 Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa rejoins Kano Pillars - The Guardian, 9 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
7 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 16 hours ago
8 Gospel singer Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrate 8th wedding anniversary - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 19 hours ago
9 NNPC Records 37.21% Drop in Oil Pipeline Vandalism in January - 247 U Reports, 19 hours ago
10 ESN not after tribe, religion but terrorists - Nnamdi Kanu - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info