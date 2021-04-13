Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Chelsea reach UCL semis despite second-leg loss to Porto
News photo The Punch  - Chelsea reach UCL semis despite second-leg loss to Porto

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

UCL: Chelsea edge Porto to reach semi-final, first time since 2014 The Nation:
UCL: Chelsea edge Porto to reach semi-final, first time since 2014
Champions League: PSG Beat Bayern On Away Goals To Reach Semi-Final Channels Television:
Champions League: PSG Beat Bayern On Away Goals To Reach Semi-Final
Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner The Sun:
Chelsea see off Porto to reach semis despite Taremi stunner
Chelsea see off Porto to reach UCL semis despite Taremi stunner | herald.ng The Herald:
Chelsea see off Porto to reach UCL semis despite Taremi stunner | herald.ng
UCL: Chelsea progress to semis despite Taremi stunner The News Guru:
UCL: Chelsea progress to semis despite Taremi stunner
Chelsea reach UCL semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win against Porto Online Nigeria:
Chelsea reach UCL semi-finals with a 2-1 aggregate win against Porto


   More Picks
1 All pastors are fraudsters in my book - Actress Iheme Nancy writes as she questions why they can't regrow a lost limb - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
2 3-year-old child with brain tumor dies after her mother absconded with N3m donated for surgery - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Ondo government drags former Deputy Governor to police over unreturned vehicles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
4 Nigerian man stabs Chief Imam in Niger state to death for allegedly having sex with his wife - Top Naija, 4 hours ago
5 Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase - Leadership, 11 hours ago
6 If religion was something good the Western invaders wouldn't have brought it to us - Actor Ugezu Ugezu - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
7 NSCDC confirms discovery of 8 decomposed bodies in Calabar - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
8 Nigeria To Receive Six Super Tucanos Combat Aircraft In Mid-July – Presidency - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
9 RESET NIGERIA: Photos Of Saraki’s Presidential Posters Spotted In Abuja - Naija Loaded, 23 hours ago
10 Six suspected cultists arrested during initiation in Awka, guns recovered - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info