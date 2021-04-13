Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

UNIABUJA, Others Offering Illegal Admissions -JAMB Alerts Candidates | Details
News photo Motherhood In-Style  - The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has descended on some Nigerian Universities accusing them of giving illegal admission to some candidates, PUNCH reports.

14 hours ago
JAMB accuses UNIABUJA, others of giving illegal admissions The Punch:
JAMB accuses UNIABUJA, others of giving illegal admissions
UniAbuja, others offering fake admission, JAMB raises alarm The Sun:
UniAbuja, others offering fake admission, JAMB raises alarm
JAMB accuses UniAbuja, others of offering illegal admissions Top Naija:
JAMB accuses UniAbuja, others of offering illegal admissions
UNIABUJA Among Universities Offering Illegal Admissions – JAMB News Break:
UNIABUJA Among Universities Offering Illegal Admissions – JAMB
JAMB reiterates use of CAPS, cautions universities against illegal admissions Prompt News:
JAMB reiterates use of CAPS, cautions universities against illegal admissions
JAMB reiterates use of CAPS, cautions universities against illegal admissions Newsdiaryonline News Diary Online:
JAMB reiterates use of CAPS, cautions universities against illegal admissions Newsdiaryonline
JAMB reiterates use of CAPS, cautions universities against illegal admissions The News Guru:
JAMB reiterates use of CAPS, cautions universities against illegal admissions
JAMB Names UNIABUJA, Other Universities Offering Illegal Admission Gist 36:
JAMB Names UNIABUJA, Other Universities Offering Illegal Admission
Some Universities Issuing Out Illegal Admissions, JAMB Raises Alarm By Ifeanyi Azuka LAGOS(GVE)- THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised an alarm over illegal admissions been conducted by some universities, warning that such ... Global Village Extra:
Some Universities Issuing Out Illegal Admissions, JAMB Raises Alarm By Ifeanyi Azuka LAGOS(GVE)- THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has raised an alarm over illegal admissions been conducted by some universities, warning that such ...


