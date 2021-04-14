Post News
News at a Glance
FCT Police lose personnel in a shoot out with suspected kidnappers — spokesperson
Vanguard News
- The FCT Police Command has confirmed losing one of its gallant officers, Insp. Ambi John, attached to Operation Puff Adder, in a
22 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Police Inspector Killed While Repelling Kidnappers In Abuja
The Cable:
Police inspector killed in gun duel with kidnappers in Abuja
Premium Times:
Nigerian policeman dies in gun battle with suspected kidnappers - Official
Independent:
Police Man Killed In Fierce Battle With Kidnappers In FCT
News Break:
Police Inspector Killed While Foiling Kidnappers' Attack In Abuja
Pulse Nigeria:
Police inspector dies in gun battle with suspected kidnappers
PM News:
Abuja kidnappers kill Inspector Ambi John, 4 abducted
The News Guru:
Abuja kidnappers kill Inspector Ambi John, abduct four in shoot out
The News:
Police Inspector shot dead in battle with kidnappers in Abuja
Daily Nigerian:
FCT Police lose officer during gun battle with suspected kidnappers
News Diary Online:
FCT Police lose personnel in a shoot out with suspected kidnappers — spokesperson Newsdiaryonline
The Street Journal:
FCT Police lose personnel in a shoot out with suspected kidnappers — spokesperson
Prompt News:
Policeman dies in gun battle with suspected kidnappers
Nigeria Breaking News:
Police Inspector Dies After Shootout With Kidnappers In Abuja – 9News Nigeria
Online Nigeria:
Police inspector dies after shootout with kidnappers in Abuja
1st for Credible News:
Kidnappers gun down policeman in Abuja
More Picks
1
Money Laundering: EFCC Arrests Okorocha After 5-hour Chase -
Leadership,
22 hours ago
2
"If acute cheating is the reason you leave your relationship, then you have no business being in one or getting married" – Uti Nwachukwu -
Yaba Left Online,
11 hours ago
3
Clique and gossip will kill Nollywood, I give these people roles - Actress Halima Abubakar reacts to Eko Star Film and TV Awards snub -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Actress, Ruth Kadiri reveals what her husband did to her after she called out the organizers of Eko film and TV awards -
The Info NG,
9 hours ago
5
Police arrest two suspected POS robbers in Kogi -
Daily Post,
14 hours ago
6
"Rather than fighting for God, fight bad leaders" - Actor, Yul Edochie tells fanatics -
Gist Reel,
11 hours ago
7
EFCC arrests ex-Akwa Ibom AG over alleged N1.4bn money laundering -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Breaking News Senate confirms Shaba as DG, National Space Research and Development Agency (NASRDA) -
The Street Journal,
11 hours ago
9
JUSUN strike stalls defence, says alleged kidnap kingpin ‘ Evans’ lawyer -
The Nation,
10 hours ago
10
Frausters take control of our sites,divert over N10m allowance of ad-hoc staff,says JAMB -
Vanguard News,
11 hours ago
